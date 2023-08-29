Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Up 36.0% in August

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the July 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.7% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,169,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $178,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

