Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.
Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics
In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period.
Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VRDN
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viridian Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Good Reasons it’s Time to Buy High-Yield Dividend King 3M
Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.