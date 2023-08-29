Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRDN

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.