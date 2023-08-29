Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter worth $253,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versus Systems stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

