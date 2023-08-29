Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $146.70 and a 52 week high of $185.15. The company has a market cap of $764.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.83.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

