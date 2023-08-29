Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $146.70 and a 52 week high of $185.15. The company has a market cap of $764.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.83.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
