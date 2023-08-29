Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) & Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Financial Contrast

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and Bakkt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.45 billion 0.54 $64.21 million $0.90 16.59 Bakkt $54.60 million 6.66 -$578.10 million ($7.71) -0.17

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Green Dot has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.4, meaning that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.1% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Green Dot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 3.21% 10.25% 1.78% Bakkt -153.02% 300.60% 168.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Green Dot and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 4 1 0 2.20 Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Green Dot presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.05%. Bakkt has a consensus target price of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 54.72%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Green Dot.

Summary

Green Dot beats Bakkt on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.