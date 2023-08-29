Financial Comparison: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) versus Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Passage Bio and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Passage Bio currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1,021.50%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Passage Bio has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Passage Bio and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$136.13 million ($2.06) -0.36 Dyadic International $2.93 million 17.90 -$9.73 million ($0.23) -7.91

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -60.01% -48.67% Dyadic International -205.41% -64.97% -53.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design, Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

