Critical Analysis: Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Epsilon Energy and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.46%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 43.82% 22.47% 18.73% ARC Resources 34.54% 36.74% 21.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Epsilon Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Epsilon Energy pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARC Resources pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $69.96 million 1.70 $35.35 million $0.99 5.30 ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.35 $1.77 billion $2.91 5.07

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Epsilon Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

