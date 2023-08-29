First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Head to Head Survey

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. HBT Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HBT Financial and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

HBT Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.71%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than HBT Financial.

This table compares HBT Financial and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 26.76% 17.73% 1.57% First Mid Bancshares 22.92% 11.91% 1.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HBT Financial and First Mid Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $187.77 million 3.23 $56.46 million $2.01 9.48 First Mid Bancshares $290.57 million 1.97 $72.95 million $3.62 7.70

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HBT Financial has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HBT Financial beats First Mid Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

