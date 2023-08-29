NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Head to Head Review

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -147.22% -14.50% RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -35.87% -1.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NET Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NET Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

NET Power currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.49%. Given NET Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

Risk & Volatility

NET Power has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.9% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. III beats NET Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

