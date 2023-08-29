Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $916.70 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $916.70 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,781.70 or 0.06851391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 514,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,510 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

