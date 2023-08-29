Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0507 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $11.34 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000787 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

