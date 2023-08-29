MagnetGold Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,723.82 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $72.51 million and $10,723.82 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

