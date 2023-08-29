MVL (MVL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $859,273.10

MVL (MVL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $66.16 million and $859,273.10 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000941 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About MVL
MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.
MVL Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.
