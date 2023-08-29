Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.98 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.98 million and $81,744.79 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00018171 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,018.27 or 1.00051499 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00616076 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $91,656.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

