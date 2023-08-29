Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUPUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
Shares of CUPUF opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.
About Caribbean Utilities
