Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.93. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $206.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $752.23 million, a PE ratio of 423.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234,712 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 961.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 42,562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 36.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 89.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Further Reading

