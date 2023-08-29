Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.56. Scholastic had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholastic news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $867,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 267,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

