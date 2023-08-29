Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,447,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,825,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,779 shares of company stock worth $9,016,658. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 93.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 237.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

