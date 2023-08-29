Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Adbri Price Performance

Shares of ADBCF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Adbri has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Get Adbri alerts:

About Adbri

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.