Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Adbri Price Performance
Shares of ADBCF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Adbri has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.
About Adbri
