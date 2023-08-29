Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) vs. AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Critical Comparison

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peraso and AXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Peraso alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $14.87 million 0.55 -$32.40 million ($1.23) -0.24 AXT $141.12 million 0.74 $15.81 million ($0.04) -60.00

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peraso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -176.75% -89.44% -65.79% AXT -1.34% -0.56% -0.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Peraso and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peraso and AXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00 AXT 0 2 4 0 2.67

Peraso currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.47%. AXT has a consensus price target of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 173.96%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than AXT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Peraso has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AXT beats Peraso on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.