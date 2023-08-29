Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 40.9% in August

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the July 31st total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,604,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 306,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 42,961 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,226,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

