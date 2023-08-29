The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) to Neutral

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS XIAXF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

