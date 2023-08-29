Contrasting Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) and The Competition

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bioceres Crop Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98% Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors -880.11% -18.06% -18.47%

Risk and Volatility

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $334.80 million -$7.20 million 57.10 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors $5.62 billion $1.09 billion 5.40

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors 269 745 777 82 2.36

Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 121.83%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

