New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
New Hope Price Performance
NHPEF opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.
New Hope Company Profile
