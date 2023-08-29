Comparing Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) & SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Burford Capital and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Burford Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.91%. SHF has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 316.43%. Given SHF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Burford Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and SHF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $319.23 million N/A $30.51 million N/A N/A SHF $9.48 million 1.76 -$35.13 million ($2.35) -0.15

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Summary

Burford Capital beats SHF on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

