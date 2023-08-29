Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 153,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Via Renewables by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Via Renewables by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

