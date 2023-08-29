Head-To-Head Contrast: Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) & Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -35.78% -9.18% -3.12% Emeren Group 8.15% 1.29% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 9 9 0 2.42 Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wolfspeed and Emeren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.94%. Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 172.46%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolfspeed and Emeren Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $921.90 million 6.35 -$329.90 million ($2.65) -17.63 Emeren Group $81.41 million 2.51 -$4.67 million $0.12 28.29

Emeren Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emeren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Wolfspeed on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.