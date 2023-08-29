Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 221,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Verb Technology Trading Down 10.0 %

Verb Technology stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Institutional Trading of Verb Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

