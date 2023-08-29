Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vericity Stock Up 8.2 %

Vericity stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Vericity has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vericity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vericity by 159.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericity during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vericity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

