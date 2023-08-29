Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rises By 19.8%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 398,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Verastem Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Verastem has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verastem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 104.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

