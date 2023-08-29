Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rises By 19.8%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 398,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Verastem Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Verastem has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.62.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
