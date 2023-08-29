Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

