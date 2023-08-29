Colonial Trust Co SC Purchases 61 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.78. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

