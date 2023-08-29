Colonial Trust Co SC Acquires 881 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.92%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

