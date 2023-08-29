Colonial Trust Co SC Grows Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 204.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in F5 were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in F5 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,855,119.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,855,119.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,234. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

F5 Trading Up 1.0 %

F5 stock opened at $158.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.84. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

