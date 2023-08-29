Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SBSW opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

