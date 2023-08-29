Colonial Trust Co SC Has $235,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in MetLife by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

MET opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

