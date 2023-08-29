Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 119.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $406.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $325.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.