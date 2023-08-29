Colonial Trust Co SC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average of $186.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.