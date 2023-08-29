Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 546 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 323.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

