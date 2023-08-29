Colonial Trust Co SC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 196.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $254.39 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

