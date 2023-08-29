Colonial Trust Co SC Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.