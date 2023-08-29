iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

