Colonial Trust Co SC Has $368,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Colonial Trust Co SC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.