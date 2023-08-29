Colonial Trust Co SC Has $261,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Boston Partners raised its stake in Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,418 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

HAL stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

