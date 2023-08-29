Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

