Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

