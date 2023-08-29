Colonial Trust Co SC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

