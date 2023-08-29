Colonial Trust Co SC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Colonial Trust Co SC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

