Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 550 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Colonial Trust Co SC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

