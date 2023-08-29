Colonial Trust Co SC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $407.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $407.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.69.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

